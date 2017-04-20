Dow Chemical Gives Trump Inaugural $1M, Wants Deregulation... On Nazi Gas?

Seriously, Trump White House?

You can't make this stuff up. Dow Chemical and two other chemical companies have asked the EPA to discard a study showing some pesticides damage endangered species.

Brett Hartl, government affairs director for the Center for Biological Diversity, is in the Resistance against Dow. AP via the Huron (MI) Daily Tribune:

"You can't just take an endangered fish out of the wild, take it to the lab and then expose it to enough pesticides until it dies to get that sort of data," Hartl said. "It's wrong morally, and it's illegal." Organophosphorus gas was originally developed as a chemical weapon by Nazi Germany....

Oh my god don't anyone tell Sean Spicer!

Dow has been selling Chlorpyrifos for spraying on citrus fruits, apples, cherries and other crops since the 1960s. It is among the most widely used agricultural pesticides in the United States, with Dow selling about 5 million pounds domestically each year. As a result, traces of the chemical are commonly found in sources of drinking water. A 2012 study at the University of California at Berkeley found that 87 percent of umbilical-cord blood samples tested from newborn babies contained detectable levels of chlorpyrifos.

And when everybody found out Dow Chemical donated a million bucks to Trump's inaugural, their public affairs department fell head first into the "we do everything in accordance with the law" mumbo jumbo.

Yeah and we know who writes the lobbying / corporate donation laws now, don't we?

Listen up, Dow Chemical, I'm still boycotting Home Depot for paying for GEORGE W. BUSH'S second inaugural in 2005, and now I will go the rest of my life without buying scrubbing bubbles for my toilet and tub.

Your company gave money to fund Trump's inauguration parties? I'll be checking the label for Dow Chemical and not buying it forever.