Trump Supporters Melt Down Over 'MAGA=Nazi' On AMC's 'Preacher' Finale

AMC's 'Preacher' isn't for everyone, and they know that. The advertising campaign for the show states, "Easily Provoked, Outraged? Addicted? Don't watch."

And seriously, a comic book-based fantasy in which a man dressed as a priest battles Satan, Nazis, and some sort of quasi-Catholic sect hell-bent (yeah) on making him their Messiah? Souls stored in test tubes in the butt-hole of an extremely fat cardinal? Exploding a clone descendant (descendant?) of Jesus Christ? Then hose down the walls on camera and do it again?

Executive producer Seth Rogan, how could you? Notice, he's not telling EVERYONE to watch:

New #Preacher tonight on AMC. This show is wonderful and crazy. Please watch if you like those things. Catch up on the earlier seasons on Hulu. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/lt5vcmdIMQ — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 5, 2018

But some Trump supporters found themselves watching last night's season finale, and without spoilers there's a scene involving some people dressed up as Nazis and one of them is wearing a MAGA hat.

That triggered some snowflakes. Ahem. Newsbusters (no link, google Newsbusters Preacher) put it this way:

"It’s just like AMC’s Preacher to want to go out on a low note. We’ve had our share of gruesome violence and general blasphemy this season, so now it’s time to go political."

The pro-MAGA comments on Twitter last night are, this morning, behind a "verified followers only" firewall. Wonder why? Who calls whom a snowflake?

They're all bent out of shape about a TV show equating Nazis and Trump supporters, but where were they after Charlottesville? Frequent charges of "media manipulation" against "the president."

Watch carefully, folks, as Donald Trump sinks deeper into the un-spinnable indictments and guilty pleas, as MAGA types are going to insist that everyone else "stop being political." I noticed it in book reviews for one YA novel where Trump is referred to as "The Orange One" by a character. "Stop being political!" means, stop offending me by pointing out what a terrible job I did voting.

And somehow the right wingers either turned off the show or completely missed a slightly more subtle jab at Trump in 'Preacher,' where the vampire (and heavy drug/alcohol abuser) Cassidy is wearing a shirt with a warning.

I made a better screenshot and yes we all need one. pic.twitter.com/vMSHM75vAr — Frances Langum (@bluegal) August 27, 2018

The MAGA types should have seen this coming back on Independence Day, and followed the show's advice: "don't watch."

This 4th of July, ask yourself: what would Cassidy do? (And then maybe do the opposite.) #Preacher pic.twitter.com/uBuyPAhmt2 — PREACHER (@PreacherAMC) July 4, 2018

AMC has yet to announce whether Preacher will be renewed for a Season 4.