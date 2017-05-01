Fox Reporter Pretends Donald Trump Accomplished A Lot In His First 100 Days

Fox News correspondent Kevin Corke thoughtfully overlooked Donald Trump’s many failures in his first 100 days in office, his promise to deliver many things he did not in those first 100 days and, as another gift, helped validate Trump’s bogus "just about the most successful" first 100 days ever.

Trump has had “one of the least productive first 100 days of a presidency in modern American history,” Vox has noted. And he’s got historically low approval ratings to go with his record. He has barely made a dent in the pile of what he had pledged to accomplish by now. If nothing else, his time in office has been marked by lies, almost a public lie a day. And self-enrichment.

But Corke didn’t bring up any of those unpleasant facts in his upbeat report from Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania held today because he is too thin-skinned to face tonight’s White House Correspondent’s Dinner and the comic roasting every president receives there.

Corke said there was a “smattering” of protesters at Trump's rally but quickly added that their numbers were “dwarfed” by the huge crowd, some of which arrived “as early as 4:30 this morning.”

Corke also mentioned that Trump will sign an executive order for “a comprehensive study” of the country’s trade agreements. Corke dubiously called that “a major, major step forward in once again looking to level the playing field for American business and America in general, as far as world trade is concerned.”

In fact, an order to create a report may be the most minor step possible. USA Today has more details on the order:

Like many of Trump's executive orders, the decree to review free trade agreements simply asks for a report back from a cabinet secretary. It gives the secretary of Commerce 180 days to conduct a comprehensive review of whether previous free trade agreements have brought the benefits that were predicted when they were signed.

But, hey, Trump wants to look like he has done something and it’s Fox’s mission to help!

↓ Story continues below ↓

Corke was not done with his Trump PR efforts. When asked about Trump’s recent interview with Fox’s Martha MacCallum, Corke praised MacCallum’s conversational style that includes an ability to “get as much out of you as she possibly can.”

Apparently, one of the things Corke marveled at MacCallum “getting out” of Trump was how good she helped make him look. “The president certainly seemed to enjoy that conversation,” Corke told anchor Julie Banderas. “Not just about his 100 days in office but also about the building blocks that he has been able to undertake in his short time in office, not just building blocks for himself but also for the U.S.A.”

And then there was a clip at the ready of Trump saying he had “set the foundations for a lot of great relationships in the future” because he has “tremendous feelings for a lot of the people running the countries of this world. And that’s a good thing. That’s a great thing.”

This was Trump's argument that some of his "accomplishments" in the first 100 days can not be measured. Really gives you a sense that great things are on the way, eh?

But Corke summed up the clip by saying, “No question, a reflective and clearly optimistic President Trump.”

And before closing, Corke got in one more bit of Trump admiration. “Keep in mind a lot of people didn’t give [Trump] a shot at winning the usually blue state of Pennsylvania," Corke reminded viewers. "Well, he won the Keystone state, paying them back a bit tonight in this rally this evening."

Yes, just a selfless act from the P***y Grabber In Chief.

Watch how much Trump sycophancy Fox can cram into one less-than-three-minute report above, from the April 29, 2017 America’s News HQ.

Crossposted at News Hounds.

We watch Fox so you don't have to!