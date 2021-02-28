Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

CPAC Chair Perfectly Fine With Trump 'Settling Some Scores'

Matt Schlapp told Fox "news" that he saw no problem with Trump attacking his fellow Republicans during his speech this Sunday.
By Heather
32 min ago by Heather
Views:

Amid recent reports that Trump is once again angry at Kevin McCarthy for refusing to remove Liz Cheney from leadership after her vote to impeach Trump and her swipe at him during an awkward press conference last week, CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp was asked about the growing "civil war" within the Republican party, and the possibility that Trump will go after McCarthy and Cheney during his speech at the conference this Sunday.

Fox's Molly Line also asked Schlapp if this was good or bad for the Republican party, and apparently Schlapp is a-okay with Trump ripping apart the House leadership of his party during his speech because he loves "honesty."

SCHLAPP: Yeah, that civil war thing is kind of ridiculous, I think. I think it's better when politicians are honest, and I think we've heard from some Republicans who never really liked Donald Trump that much.

They were with him while he was president. When he's not president, they decided to say, look, I don't think he should play a role any more, and that's honesty.

I think Donald Trump should come to the CPAC stage and be equally honest. It's fine to settle some scores.

They're going to continue to purge the heretics until there's nothing left but the Trump loyalists, because fealty to Dear Leader and owning the libs seem to be the only thing the party stands for these days.

And as Eric Boehlert reminds us, this is all one big grift for Schlapp as well.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team