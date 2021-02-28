CPAC Chair Perfectly Fine With Trump 'Settling Some Scores'

Amid recent reports that Trump is once again angry at Kevin McCarthy for refusing to remove Liz Cheney from leadership after her vote to impeach Trump and her swipe at him during an awkward press conference last week, CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp was asked about the growing "civil war" within the Republican party, and the possibility that Trump will go after McCarthy and Cheney during his speech at the conference this Sunday.

Fox's Molly Line also asked Schlapp if this was good or bad for the Republican party, and apparently Schlapp is a-okay with Trump ripping apart the House leadership of his party during his speech because he loves "honesty."

SCHLAPP: Yeah, that civil war thing is kind of ridiculous, I think. I think it's better when politicians are honest, and I think we've heard from some Republicans who never really liked Donald Trump that much. They were with him while he was president. When he's not president, they decided to say, look, I don't think he should play a role any more, and that's honesty. I think Donald Trump should come to the CPAC stage and be equally honest. It's fine to settle some scores.

They're going to continue to purge the heretics until there's nothing left but the Trump loyalists, because fealty to Dear Leader and owning the libs seem to be the only thing the party stands for these days.

And as Eric Boehlert reminds us, this is all one big grift for Schlapp as well.

$750,000 in two weeks and failed to get pardon



grifters gonna grift; https://t.co/HSjG2wKlCe — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) February 28, 2021

lots of folks fail to understand how many vacation homes Trump helped conservatives buy and that their nonstop lying at CPAC, on tv, online is all just one huge grift



they could not care less abt the substance of anything — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) February 28, 2021