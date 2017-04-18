Jesse Watters And Herman Cain Share A Laugh Over Killing Mexican Immigrants
Fox’s Jon Scott was not the only Fox News personality to make hideous comments over Easter weekend. Fox host Jesse Watters and contributor Herman Cain shared a couple of jokes about killing Mexicans who try to climb over Donald Trump’s border wall.
As a discussion about Donald Trump's proposed border wall wrapped up, Watters and Caine fantasized about death to Mexicans:
WATTERS: Well, Mr. Cain, I think maybe if you pony up some dough, you get a special section of that Trump wall that’s electrified and we can start zapping things as they try to cross.
CAIN: Jesse, I just want the sign to be put up on the other side: “We will kill you if you cross this wall.”
They both chuckled heartily.
“I think that will send a very clear message,” Watters said, approvingly.
Watch it above, from the April 15, 2017 Watters World.
Crossposted at News Hounds.
