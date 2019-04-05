Evil Donald Trump Tells Immigrants 'Our Country Is Full...So Turn Around'

Donald Trump has made hundreds of despicable statements since he took (stole) office in 2017. His evil is well known. His hatred of brown and black people well documented. His vile views of asylum seekers forever documented in tweets and news clips.

But today he uttered such evil words, even Lady Liberty must be shedding a tear.

During a press conference, Trump said, “As I say, and this is our new statement: The system is full. We can’t take you anymore. Whether it’s asylum, whether it’s anything you want. It’s illegal immigration? We can’t take you any more. We can’t take you."

He emphasized it again, too. "Our country is full, our area is full, the sector is full,. We can’t take any more. Sorry. Can’t have it. So turn around. That’s the way it is.”

The quote on the Statue of Liberty reads:

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

Should we change it to "Sorry, all full up. Go home!" just for Trump?

Monster. Trump is a monster. Evil has reached new depths with him.