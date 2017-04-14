Kellyanne Conway Told To Her Face: 'You Are The Darkness'

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Hollywood Reporter media columnist Michael Wolff went there,

"This coverage of you... 'Democracy dies in darkness,' Because I'm gonna tell you, when they say, 'Democracy dies in darkness,' you're the darkness."

'Democracy dies in darkness' is the Washington Post's tag line since Trump's inauguration.

Conway, as usual, went on autopilot. "I'm not the darkness. Haven't you seen the skit? I'm walking on sunshine."

"It's like I tell small children. Just because someone says something doesn't make it true."

And the minute Mrs. Bowling Green Massacre Spying Microwaves said THAT, irony rolled over and died, and the audience had the first good guffaw of the day.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV