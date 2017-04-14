Kellyanne Conway Told To Her Face: 'You Are The Darkness'

Hollywood Reporter media columnist Michael Wolff went there,

"This coverage of you... 'Democracy dies in darkness,' Because I'm gonna tell you, when they say, 'Democracy dies in darkness,' you're the darkness."

'Democracy dies in darkness' is the Washington Post's tag line since Trump's inauguration.

Conway, as usual, went on autopilot. "I'm not the darkness. Haven't you seen the skit? I'm walking on sunshine."

"It's like I tell small children. Just because someone says something doesn't make it true."

And the minute Mrs. Bowling Green Massacre Spying Microwaves said THAT, irony rolled over and died, and the audience had the first good guffaw of the day.