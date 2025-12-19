'None Of That Is True': Fact-Checker Tears Into Trump's National Address

Donald Trump's widely panned address to the nation in a nutshell was that nothing is his fault, and he hates Joe Biden. The nationally-televised address was packed full of lies, so much so that even CNN's Daniel Dale looked exhausted.

“I saw a whole bunch of false claims,” Dale told News Central host Kate Bolduan, HuffPost reports.

A clip from the speech showed Trump falsely claiming that inflation “was the worst in 48 years” when he took office in January, that he has slashed drug prices by up to 600%, claimed “everything else is falling rapidly,” and said “inflation is stopped.”

“A whole bunch of claims there,” Daniel said. “None of that is true. So, inflation is not stopped. The latest inflation rate we have for September was 3.0%. That was the fifth consecutive month that the year-over-year inflation rate had increased.”

“Now, it is possible that later this morning we will get a lower rate for November, but that won’t mean that prices have ceased rising, simply that they’re rising less rapidly," he continued. "It’s also not true that President Trump inherited the worst inflation of all time."

Dale said that the 3% inflation rate Trump inherited was “the exact same rate” in September. He explained that while it reached a 40-year high under former President Joe Biden in June 2022, it wasn’t an all-time high.

"Trump also claimed that the price of eggs are falling,” Dale continued. “That is true, but then he said ‘everything else is falling rapidly.’ "That is not even close to true, even if he’s talking specifically about grocery prices. Far more grocery items have increased in price this term than have decreased.”

He then tore into Trump’s mathematically challenged claim that drug costs are up to 600% lower.

“Those numbers aren’t even mathematically possible,” Dale said. “If you have a decrease of more than 100%, that means that Americans would be getting paid to acquire their medications. Obviously, that is not happening.”

MAGA likes being deceived, apparently. They're OK with the president of the United States brazenly lying to the American public. All of this will backfire, though. Trump has called affordability a "hoax" by Democrats, but we can see the prices on grocery store shelves, and the red hats are being affected financially, too. Cletus and Darleen in Georgia can't afford Trump's economy either, and he is talking down to his base by ignoring the affordability crisis. Trump will continue to shamelessly lie, but grocery store receipts, health care, and housing costs don't lie.