Irony is dead: Yes, Donald Trump declared April to be Sexual Assault Awareness month.

And speaking of irony, Progressive Eruptions reminds us that the Party of Personal Responsibility is also the Party of Family Values, Bill-O and Donald Trump.

Rubber Hose and Gin and Tacos agree about the Senate Filibuster.

The Great Consolidation notes the timeline of the bizarre tweets, and it correlates to (drumroll, please!): Fox News!

Bonus Track: Hackwhackers presents The Devil and Mrs. Butterworth.

From the More, Please Department: Here's a link to Monday's installment of the Los Angeles Times 4-part editorial series on the liar Trump; Sunday's editorial was epic, if not brutal.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).