Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Mike's Blog Round Up

Irony is dead: Yes, Donald Trump declared April to be Sexual Assault Awareness month.

And speaking of irony, Progressive Eruptions reminds us that the Party of Personal Responsibility is also the Party of Family Values, Bill-O and Donald Trump.

Rubber Hose and Gin and Tacos agree about the Senate Filibuster.

The Great Consolidation notes the timeline of the bizarre tweets, and it correlates to (drumroll, please!): Fox News!

Bonus Track: Hackwhackers presents The Devil and Mrs. Butterworth.

From the More, Please Department: Here's a link to Monday's installment of the Los Angeles Times 4-part editorial series on the liar Trump; Sunday's editorial was epic, if not brutal.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV