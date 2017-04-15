Montana Cowgirl Blog: Sorry, voucher fans; yet more research shows public schools outperform private ones.

Intelligent Discontent: Sorry, Montanans, but Donald Jr. is coming to campaign in your state.

Rewire: Sorry, Tennessee Republicans, but the Supreme Court said you can’t do that.

VoxEU: Sorry, supply siders, but new research suggests less progressivity in the tax code only increases income inequality, not economic growth.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Taxes were less progressive in 2006 than in 1996, and consequently, tax policy also contributed to the increase in income inequality between 1996 and 2006." (Congressional Research Service, December 2011.)

