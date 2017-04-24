Mike's Blog Round Up
Monday again, already? Does it ever stop?
We were under the impression that un- & anti-social media had made the whole "web-log" thing anachronistic, but, to adjust an aphorism, "The present day blogger refuses to die." Here's evidence thereof, short & sweet for today:
Digby: Bad for him, worse for everyone else.
BLCKDGRD offers a web-log round-up of his own.
War in Context quotes Bill McKibben on the Trump Admin. & the planet.
From Sky Dancing, the March For Science.
Blogs rounded up by M. Bouffant
