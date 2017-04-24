Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
Monday again, already? Does it ever stop?

We were under the impression that un- & anti-social media had made the whole "web-log" thing anachronistic, but, to adjust an aphorism, "The present day blogger refuses to die." Here's evidence thereof, short & sweet for today:

Digby: Bad for him, worse for everyone else.

BLCKDGRD offers a web-log round-up of his own.

War in Context quotes Bill McKibben on the Trump Admin. & the planet.

From Sky Dancing, the March For Science.

Blogs rounded up by M. Bouffant

Comments

