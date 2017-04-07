The news is coming at us so fast, that it is hard to keep up. In a single news cycle, Nunes' recusal from the House Intelligence Committee is pushed off the front pages by amply be-chinned Mitch McConnell going nuk-u-lar to cram Gorsuch down our throats, which is then pushed off the front pages by the short-fingered vulgarian all-but declaring war on Syria. I hope we can make it to the weekend Crooks and Liars!

Scholars and Rogues has some ideas on changing the Supreme Court.

Green Eagles looks at the odds of war.

Technology blog Daring Fireball takes offense at the NYTimes normalizing Mar-A-Lago as the Winter White House. Spot-on!

Bonus Track: Infidel753 takes us to the movies with a review of Ghost in the Shell.

And because I promised to link to the LA Times editorials:

Sunday's installment "Our Dishonest President"

Monday's installment "Why Trump Lies"

Tuesday's installment "Trump's Authoritarian Vision"

Wednesday's installment "Trump's War on Journalism"

Thursday's installment "Conspiracy Theorist in Chief"

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.