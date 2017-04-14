War Porn Arouses Geraldo And The Fox Friends A Bit Too Much

The titillation in the air was palpable as Toby Keith formed the soundtrack to the U.S. Defense Department's footage of the detonation of the M.O.A.B. Geraldo Rivera joined the couch clowns on "Fox and Friends" as they reveled in their arousal at the war porn footage.

Brian Kilmeade starts the segment of Trump's favorite show with a few gaffes, as per usual. He calls the MOAB a 21,000 bomb, and then corrects himself adding 'pounds' to his statement. Then he said thirty-six ISIS fighters lost their 'life,' not lives. Remember, he pronounced hyperbole as hyper bowl.

I know this will shock you, but the F&F blonde du jour tried to be ironic and/or clever about the aforementioned scene set to "Courtesy of the Red White and Blue."

AINSLEY EARHARDT: Geraldo, that video is black and white,but that is what freedom looks like, that is the red white and blue.

Rivera, sporting a moustache that seems to have grown considerably, shared his feelings about bomb-induced arousal.

RIVERA: one of my favorite things in the 16 years I've been here at Fox 'News' is watching bombs drop on bad guys.

Geraldo hasn't seen anything that stimulating since the footage of the Daisy Cutter bomb used first in Vietnam and then in the post 9-11 Iraq war.

That's likely because the Fox News obsession with promoting the warmongering agenda of the GOP and boosting the stocks of defense contractors is not going to change any time soon. For all those terrified racist viewers, abundantly found in every part of this country, what's better than watching Mooslims getting the sh*t bombed out of them? This is Trump's America, after all.