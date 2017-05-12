In Case You Forgot, Ari Fleischer Is Still A Lying Tool
For anyone who remembers the Bush administration, when Ari Fleischer covered himself in glory as the lying face of the regime and earned the mocking nickname "Baghdad Bob," it's fascinating to watch as he works himself into high dudgeon.
Contrary to popular opinion, Fleischer is not stupid. He knows that Trump is in deep doo-doo over the Comey firing, and he knows why. But that won't stop him from going on Hannity and participating in conservative kabuki.
