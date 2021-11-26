Lara Trump Claims Turkey Prices Evil Liberal Plot To Destroy Thanksgiving

This stupidity is what passes for political commentary on Fox "news." Here's Trump daughter-in-law, wife of Eric Trump, Lara Trump on Wednesday's Hannity, claiming that Democrats are somehow responsible for the inflation we've seen (which is largely due to the pandemic, labor shortages and supply chain issues) and promoting the ridiculous conspiracy theory that Democrats really just want to ruin everyone's holidays.

