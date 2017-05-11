C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Apples In Stereo

By Dale Merrill
The Apples On Stereo often sounded like they lived in a world where only two records in the world that existed were the Beatles Rubber Soul and the Beach Boys 20/20.

They branched out a little bit on their fifth album, The Discovery of a World Inside the Moone. A lot of it was very subtle but it was just enough to add some shards of glass to what could drift off way too deep into marshmallow fluff at times.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

Broken Promises

