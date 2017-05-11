C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Apples In Stereo

The Apples On Stereo often sounded like they lived in a world where only two records in the world that existed were the Beatles Rubber Soul and the Beach Boys 20/20.

They branched out a little bit on their fifth album, The Discovery of a World Inside the Moone. A lot of it was very subtle but it was just enough to add some shards of glass to what could drift off way too deep into marshmallow fluff at times.

