Fox's Judge Jeanine Cuts Video Of Trump Bowing To Saudi King During Interview With Kellyanne Conway

The Fox News program Justice with Judge Jeanine on Saturday abruptly cut video of President Donald Trump bowing his head to King Salman of Saudi Arabia.

During an interview with Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro's show played B-roll of Trump's lavish visit to Saudi Arabia.

But when the highly-mocked video of Trump bowing to accept a gift from the Saudi King appeared on the screen, Pirro appeared to motion with her hand and the video was cut short. The broadcast briefly switched to a full screen shot of Conway before before resuming to the B-roll footage after Trump's bow.


