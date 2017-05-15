Mike's Blog Round Up

By Michael Stickings
Hello, everyone. It's good to be back.

So… let's see. How's your democracy, America? Any closer to impeaching the Orange Turd? Or is it still okay to politicize law enforcement, obstruct justice, threaten witnesses, assault the free press, and, well, you know, that whole Russia thing?

Strangely Blogged: Carrying the torch for the Old South.

Booman Tribune: Allowing a criminal to remain in office.

Human Voices: Pandering to an undemocratic power structure.

Shareblue: Calling for an investigation of Russian interference.

In any event, I do think there is a good deal of wishful thinking going on, as if there's some smoking gun that will take down the Orange Turd and his kleptocratic fascism once and for all, saving us all from this nightmare. And yes, I admit to harbouring some of that thinking myself. But… is it possible that Louise Mensch and Claude Taylor are right?

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here all week.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).


