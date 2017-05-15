Hello, everyone. It's good to be back.

So… let's see. How's your democracy, America? Any closer to impeaching the Orange Turd? Or is it still okay to politicize law enforcement, obstruct justice, threaten witnesses, assault the free press, and, well, you know, that whole Russia thing?

In any event, I do think there is a good deal of wishful thinking going on, as if there's some smoking gun that will take down the Orange Turd and his kleptocratic fascism once and for all, saving us all from this nightmare. And yes, I admit to harbouring some of that thinking myself. But… is it possible that Louise Mensch and Claude Taylor are right?

