Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

[Above: Leo Moracchioli's Metal cover of Rebecca Black's Friday is as much of an improvement as is musically possible. Enjoy. -- eds.]

The Prospect on the Parasite Class: Trickling down on you.

Now the wknd.'s here, a long read from Just Above Sunset, The Presumption of Regularity.

Joe.My.God. on PropMin Kellyanne Conway & Anderson Cooper's "sexist" eye-roll.

Inside My Brain: Theory of Trump's Mind: No there there. Self-diagnosis: Narcissism. (I think he's too easy on himself.)

Collected in one convenient spot by M. Bouffant, who first of all hopes that you even get a wknd. from your bastard boss, & then that you are able to enjoy it.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV