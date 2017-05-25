Rush Limbaugh: 'Studly Montana Republican' Beat Up A 'Pajama Boy Journalist'

Rush Limbaugh mocked the assault of Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs by Montana's GOP candidate Greg Gianforte ahead of today's special election.

His message as usual is to despise left wing politicians and supporters so much that it's just fine to beat the sh*t out of them without provocation. It's all one big joke.

Hey, they drink seaweed smoothies and tofu latte's anyway, so who needs them, right?

Daily Rushbo supplies the transcript:

RUSH: In Montana — ladies and gentlemen, I must do something. I must join the chorus of people condemning what happened out there. This manly, obviously studly Republican candidate in Montana took the occasion to beat up a pajama-clad journalist, a Pajama Boy journalist out there. The story is he grabbed his neck and threw the guy to the ground because the journalist was being insolent and disrespectful and whiny and moany and accusatory. And the manly, studly Republican simply didn’t realize that on the big stage you can’t do this kind of stuff and kicked the guy’s ass to the ground. This cannot be accepted. This must be condemned. I wonder how many people in Montana are now gonna vote for the guy, though? (laughing) I’m serious. What are the early voting numbers out there? I’m confused. I’ve seen that 70% have early voted and in another story 30% have early voted. Today is election — oh. And there’s a brave newspaper out there, a brave newspaper withdrew its endorsement for this studly, manly, brutish Republican. His name is Gianforte, Greg Gianforte, and he didn’t like this reporter who’s indistinguishable from your average Millennial man today, virtually indistinguishable. He’s from the U.K. Guardian. Gianforte just kind of lost it out there. Then they made a statement. They released a tape and the statement didn’t match up with what you hear on the tape, and so now Gianforte is being routinely condemned and criticized by no less than Nancy Pelosi. Grab audio sound bite number 24. Even Paul Ryan was asked. “Do you think he should apologize?” (paraphrasing) “Hell, yeah, he should apologize. This is not the kind of thing we generally approve of, you know, beating up on journalists.” But again, you have to wonder how many voters in Montana, you just have to wonder how many voters in Montana. Here’s Pelosi, here’s what she said.

So when people start beating the sh*t out of disgusting right wing talk show hosts because they are so moany and whiny, I too will vociferously condemn those manly progressives who take those actions.

This is not normal, but it's the left's fault anyway because they exist.

“Of course not. It’s not appropriate behavior. Unless the reporter deserved it.” — Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), quoted by the AP, when asked if assaulting a reporter is appropriate behavior.

Louie Gohmert: “We didn't have a course on bodyslamming…”



Trent Franks: “The left has precipitated this tense, confrontational approach…” pic.twitter.com/eYdttV3397 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 25, 2017

Jacobs is an obnoxious, dishonest first class jerk. I'm not surprised he got smacked. — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) May 25, 2017

As Digby says,"This is fascism, people. I'm sorry it just is."