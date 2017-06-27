Putin Has Higher World Approval Rating Than Trump

In a new Pew Poll that span 37 countries, only 22% had confidence that Trump will make the right decisions when it comes to foreign affairs, while Putin grabs a 29% rating.

Pew writes, "The sharp decline in how much global publics trust the U.S. president on the world stage is especially pronounced among some of America’s closest allies in Europe and Asia, as well as neighboring Mexico and Canada. Across the 37 nations polled, Trump gets higher marks than Obama in only two countries: Russia and Israel."

Both Putin and Netanyahu love Trump! Who could have thunk it? OK, only everybody in the world.

CNN writes that personality does influence those overseas, "But, as the Pew poll details, much of the distrust in Trump is born of the policies he has pursued in his first five months in office. More than seven in 10 oppose Trump's decision to withdraw from major international trade deals and his announcement that the US would pull out of the Paris climate accords."

You mean that trying to create a monarchy, supporting white nationalistic ideas and racist views, along with knee-jerk reactionary actions, is not playing well with our closest allies?

Constantly praising Vladimir Putin by Trump seems to have helped the Russian president more than he would have hoped for!

Maybe the world doesn't understand what a tremendous electoral college win Trump had, which in his words is nearly impossible to do?