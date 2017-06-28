Jim Acosta Throws Shade On Hannity's Unhinged Meltdowns

Sean Hannity's latest shtick is to run segment after segment trashing either Rachel Maddow for getting tremendous ratings or reporters and other media outlets who are aggressively questioning the Trump administration.

Hannity's latest target is CNN's White House correspondent Jim Acosta.

Hannity spent over four minutes attacking CNN and Acosta in particular as being hostile to his BFF - Trump.

And in Hannity's mind, Acosta is the "unhinged" one.

Hannity opened up by saying, "Over the past few weeks, CNN has really made great strides in solidifying their position as one of America's premier fake news networks."

"And one of its top pushers of fake news is none other than the so arrogant and combative and whiny, senior WH correspondent Jim Acosta," Sean said.

Hannity defended Trump for turning off the cameras during their press briefings and then said, "CNN's White House darling is really starting to become unhinged, kinda like liberal Joe!"

Hear that, Joe Scarborough?

Hannity claimed "Acosta is very much in line with his colleagues at CNN - led by Jeff Zucker - who are using fake news now as a political weapon against the Trump administration."

It's amazing listening to a pompous jerk like Hannity actually whining like an unrepentant child demanding his candy back.

"Instead of digging for truth and trying to get information for the American people, he's just digging at the administration, clearly with an agenda," Hannity said. "Instead of looking for answers, Acosta, he's looking for ways to damage the president, prop himself up." "He'll do anything in his power to prevent the president from implementing his agenda. That's not good for you, the American people."

Jim Acosta has the perfect reply to Hannity's outburst and tweeted:

Alternate headline: @seanhannity needs a hug. #hannityunhugged

I'd say Hannity needs much more than a hug, but you get the picture.