Carter Page Goes On Fox And Licks Hannity's Boots, Yay!

Alleged Russian Spy Carter Page appeared on alleged TV "journalist" Sean Hannity's show last night, and the spy looked at his notes and compared the "journalist" to Edward R. Murrow.

Except no one told the spy how to prounounce "Murrow."

Pronounced "MUR-row" like the "THOR-ough" job Bob MUE-ller is doing uncovering your TREE-zun. — Cary Mitchell (@dcmitchell) February 27, 2018

And my better half said Carter Page was actually even more confused than that. Driftglass posits that what Carter Page meant to say was "Edward Scissorhands": a freak of nature stitched together in a lab who destroys everything he touches. Hannity, c'est vous.

It wouldn't be the first time.

At some point, you just have to laugh, and this is that point.

Also, it's an opportunity to remember the words and warning of the actual Edward R. Murrow, whose firing under network pressure fortold the coming of Hannity and Fox. The box with wires and lights lies to a fat and content populace every single night. Sorry Edward. The fault lies not with our stars, but with the Republican Party.