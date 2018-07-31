Hannity Celebrates Trump's Rally Crowd's Hate For CNN's Jim Acosta

If you haven't heard, Donald Trump held a rally in the belly of Florida, where it appears every whack on the planet lives or visits. There are some very fine people there too, I'm sure, but they were not in evidence Tuesday night, and especially not during Jim Acosta's live shot.

Boy howdy, were the deplorables out, shouting at Acosta, making his live shot miserable, screaming and generally being the jerks they are because their Dear Leader says CNN sucks.

Just a sample of the sad scene we faced at the Trump rally in Tampa. I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt. We should not treat our fellow Americans this way. The press is not the enemy. pic.twitter.com/IhSRw5Ui3R — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 1, 2018

Acosta's sentiment is right on here, too. "I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt," Acosta wrote. "We should not treat our fellow Americans this way. The press is not the enemy."

Yeah, well, the press is the enemy when they're not bowing before Mango Mussolini. This is the world we live in now.

Even Eric Trump, the Trump that's supposed to be out of the political scene and running Trump Organization as a totally separate enterprise got in on the action:

To which Acosta replied:

No Eric. Not the truth. And you know better. https://t.co/f01GWOE70t — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 1, 2018

At this point I may have quote-tweeted Eric Trump with a remark about how at least Hitler didn't reproduce, because damn, the shitgibbon spawn are just so frickin' nasty and petty that there are days where my usual sunny temperament just turns to thunderclouds and snark. (Who, me? Yep.)

Oh, here was a moment. This mom should have been changing that load of a diaper, not holding that baby up to stink up the crowd, but you know how these deplorables are. There's some form of child endangerment there, too, but in a crowd with that much deplorability, I suppose we have to overlook the abject corruption of young innocence.

This very cute baby at the Trump rally in Florida needs a “Team Real News” onesie. pic.twitter.com/ZwOHmloXfG

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 1, 2018

Finally, as you might imagine, Sean Hannity took some sadistic pleasure in lecturing Mr. Acosta, as if anyone at CNN gives a flying fck about what Fox News' Top Trump Toady thinks about the crowd of whacks in Tampa.

"The people of this country, they're screaming at you for a reason," Hannity huffed. "They don't like your unfair, abusively biased treatment of the president of the United States."

He continued, "Now, if you want to earn the respect of all Americans, not the coastal elites of California, LA, San Franscisco, D.C., and New York, maybe try reporting the entire story."

Nah. I'll pass on getting the respect of these mob-driven cultists who are so lost in their conspiracy theories and victimhood complexes they couldn't see anything true if it came and slapped them in their deplorable mouths.

These people don't represent "the people of this country" any more than Sean Hannity represents rational human beings.

I have some advice too. First, I think media should stop attending these hatefests. Trump is holding a rally in PA on Thursday and OH on Saturday. Media should decline to cover them. Period. If they are going to do any part of them, send a camera and a crew to record and nothing more. No live tweets, no live shots, nothing. At this point, the health of the republic demands an end to glorification of screaming, slavering, teeth-gnashing deplorables.

As for Jim Acosta, my advice for him is to keep on being that thorn in Trump's side. Every. damn. day.