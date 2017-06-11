Trump's Visit To London Put On Hold

London Mayor Sadiq Khan does not have kind words for Tory PM Teresa May or Donald Trump. June 5, 2017

As other world leaders expressed their concern for the UK and London residents in a measured and statesman-like manner, our Toddler-in-Chief decided it was time to pick a stupid fight with the London mayor.

Unfortunately, there was no minder in the White House to keep Trump from doubling and tripling down on his petty dick-waving, showing our closest ally that the country is being headed by a bully with clear Freudian overcompensation tendencies. Trump's insistence that Khan should be scaring Londoners (who, let us know forget, survived the Blitz) resulted in those same Londoners responding via Twitter (45's favorite messaging medium) that they still believe in keeping calm in the face of a crisis.

Perhaps taking cues from the Cheeto Mussolini, Londoners escalated their disdain.

Donald Trump is scheduled to make a state visit to Britain later this year, but preparations are already underway for a massive campaign designed to embarrass the American President by inundating him with naked rear ends everywhere he goes. “Show your rump to Trump,” was born on social media, but the idea has quickly caught on.

So perhaps the idea of being confronted with British asses that could never be as large as our presidential ass-in-chief made a trip to the UK to congratulate Teresa May on her narrow win less than appealing. This Saturday, the Trump administration announced that the trip was put on hold:

Donald Trump has told Theresa May in a phone call he does not want to go ahead with a state visit to Britain until the British public supports him coming. The US president said he did not want to come if there were large-scale protests and his remarks in effect put the visit on hold for some time.

Poor, scared baby doesn't want to confront the consequences of his own actions.

The sad part is that Donald Trump (and his white nationalist advisers in the White House) don't posses the wherewithal to understand that if they were truly interested in fighting terrorism, there is no greater symbol of that than Mayor Khan. He is a devout Muslim, born into an immigrant family. One of the great recruiting tools of these terrorist cells is that Western society has no room nor respect for those of the Muslim faith. Rampant discrimination and unemployment among the Muslim immigrant community reinforces that. But in Sadiq Khan, we have a Muslim rising out of working class roots to run one of the world's largest and diverse cities. That's the perfect argument against what these terrorist group claim.

But Trump is, instead, being Daesh's best advertisement, showing the West to be stupid, intolerant and preternaturally afraid of Islam.