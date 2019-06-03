Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump UK Visit Day 1 In A Single Word: 'Embarrassing'

Donald Trump's first day in the UK is an embarrassment for not only him personally, but for all of America
By Red Painter
Trump UK Visit Day 1 In A Single Word: 'Embarrassing'
Image from: Alastair Grant/Getty Images

Donald Trump's State Visit to the UK is going about as well as expected. He angry tweeted at the Mayor of London as his plane landed.

The British troll better than anyone, though:

The crowd was almost as big as his inauguration crowd in January 2017:

Even the police are laughing at this idiot:

Russian Doll Princess looks like one of the sister-wives on Big Love at the state dinner:

Earlier in the day she wore a maxi-pad on her head:

Donald Trump's tailor clearly hates him:

As a reminder, mass protests are planned tomorrow - something that will surely elicit some angry tweets from Mango Mussolini. Oh, and don't forget the 20 foot high Trump baby blimp will be flying high over London Tuesday as well.

Buckle up. Day 2 will be BONKERS.


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.