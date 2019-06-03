Trump UK Visit Day 1 In A Single Word: 'Embarrassing'

Donald Trump's State Visit to the UK is going about as well as expected. He angry tweeted at the Mayor of London as his plane landed.
The British troll better than anyone, though:
The crowd was almost as big as his inauguration crowd in January 2017:
Even the police are laughing at this idiot:
Russian Doll Princess looks like one of the sister-wives on Big Love at the state dinner:
Earlier in the day she wore a maxi-pad on her head:
Donald Trump's tailor clearly hates him:
As a reminder, mass protests are planned tomorrow - something that will surely elicit some angry tweets from Mango Mussolini. Oh, and don't forget the 20 foot high Trump baby blimp will be flying high over London Tuesday as well.
Buckle up. Day 2 will be BONKERS.