Trump UK Visit Day 1 In A Single Word: 'Embarrassing'

Donald Trump's State Visit to the UK is going about as well as expected. He angry tweeted at the Mayor of London as his plane landed.

The British troll better than anyone, though:

The trolling in London is vicious as Trump arrives pic.twitter.com/qJlFvYYDR4 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) June 3, 2019

The crowd was almost as big as his inauguration crowd in January 2017:

If no one shows up to see President* Trump in London, can we call it a real State Visit? pic.twitter.com/7XbyJmGoBa — Red™️ (@Redpainter1) June 3, 2019

Even the police are laughing at this idiot:

Me: “Is Trump coming down this way?”



Police officer: “I believe so, sir.”



“Not a great turnout, is it?”



“I couldn’t possibly say, sir... [grins]”



“I was just remembering Obama’s visit...”



“[chuckles]” pic.twitter.com/8aVtJ27pkW — Damon Evans (@damocrat) June 3, 2019

Russian Doll Princess looks like one of the sister-wives on Big Love at the state dinner:

Ivanka looks like she’s wearing a denim dress that she personally bedazzled. pic.twitter.com/iijGlp5vN0 — Lila Fowler 🎀 (@LilaFowler2017) June 3, 2019

Earlier in the day she wore a maxi-pad on her head:

Why does Ivanka Trump have a maxi pad stuck to her head?#TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/In5cbY5FIC — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) June 3, 2019

Donald Trump's tailor clearly hates him:

Trump



Jacket sleeves & pants, too long. Who knows the shirt sleeve length, since we can't see the cuff. No pocket square.



The bellowing "pantaloons" that drape over the shoes.



The bizarrely long waistcoat.



I have never seen anyone make a white tie & tailcoat look so sloppy pic.twitter.com/O4OSImQx9f — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) June 3, 2019

As a reminder, mass protests are planned tomorrow - something that will surely elicit some angry tweets from Mango Mussolini. Oh, and don't forget the 20 foot high Trump baby blimp will be flying high over London Tuesday as well.

Buckle up. Day 2 will be BONKERS.