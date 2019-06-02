London's Mayor: 'We Shouldn't Be Rolling Out The Red Carpet' For Trump

Khan wrote that Londoners find Trump's policies backward and repugnant, and that he should not be afforded a state visit, and that if the UK had a stronger Prime Minister he would be given one. Writing in the Observer, Khan wrote: "President Donald Trump is just one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat. The far right is on the rise around the world, threatening our hard-won rights and freedoms and the values that have defined our liberal, democratic societies for more than 70 years."

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has compared the language used by Donald Trump to rally his supporters to that of “the fascists of the 20th century” in an explosive intervention before the US president’s state visit to London that begins on Monday. Writing in the Observer, Khan condemned the red-carpet treatment being afforded to Trump who, with his wife Melania, will be a guest of the Queen during his three-day stay, which is expected to provoke massive protests in the capital on Tuesday. Khan said: “President Donald Trump is just one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat. The far right is on the rise around the world, threatening our hard-won rights and freedoms and the values that have defined our liberal, democratic societies for more than 70 years.

Reportedly, the "red carpet treatment" will not include a stay in Buckingham Palace, which President Obama was offered for his stay, due to "renovations." Khan has also given approval for the Trump baby blimp to be flown in London this week. Sky News has been running this cheeky ad.