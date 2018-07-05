HILARIOUS: London Mayor Says 'Trump Baby Blimp' May Fly

A hilarious crowdfunding account has raised enough money AND London's mayor has approved the plan to fly a Donald Trump Baby Blimp over Parlaimant during Donald Trump's visit to London next week.

The crowdfunding page says:

Donald Trump is a big, angry baby with a fragile ego and tiny hands. He's also racist demagogue who is a danger to women, immigrants and minorities and a mortal threat to world peace and the very future of life on earth. Moral outrage is water off a duck’s back to Trump. But he really seems to hate it when people make fun of him. So when Trump visits the UK on Friday the 13th of July this year, we want to make sure he knows that all of Britain is looking down on him and laughing at him. That's why a group of us have chipped in and raised enough money to have a 6 meter high blimp made by a professional inflatables company, to be flown in the skies over Parliament Square during Trump's visit.

Trump Baby even has it's own twitter page --> @TrumpBabyUK

HUGE news coming in: DONALD J TRUMP BABY WILL FLY! @SadiqKhan tried to play hard ball - in the end he had to make a Deal. No surprise - he's never won anything in his life! Sad - but True! London here I come! https://t.co/j3KCPimHI2 pic.twitter.com/oc2VKWKSN1 — Trump Baby (@TrumpBabyUK) July 5, 2018

The Mayor of London's office put out this statement:

“The Mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms. His city operations team have met with the organisers and have given them permission to use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp.”

The tweets with the hashtag #TrumpBaby are going to be HILARIOUS and thin skinned Donnie is going to definitely throw a Trump sized tantrum. God only knows, this is a man who has never laughed or been able to take a joke. Little does he know - he is the biggest joke in the world right now.

Long live Trump Baby.