Sulky Man-Child Insults London Mayor, Deeply Embarrasses Our Nation

Before he even got there, Trump insulted Meghan Markle and then denied it -- even though there was audio.

Here's the tape of you calling her nasty. Enough with the lies!https://t.co/ocxuPFF0a3 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 2, 2019

This morning, he insulted the London mayor for saying Trump should not have been permitted to make a state visit:

POTUS just attacked the Mayor of London as a loser; here’s the oped from the mayor that might have helped set him off: https://t.co/Kd3ZoNyp6N — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 3, 2019

.@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

....Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job - only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

And finally, he complains that he can't get Fox News (will he have actual physical withdrawal?):

Just arrived in the United Kingdom. The only problem is that @CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

London Mayor Sadiq Khan gets it right:

A spokesperson for London Mayor Sadiq Khan responds to Trump: "This is much more serious than childish insults which should be beneath the President of the U.S. Sadiq is ... warning that Trump is the most egregious example of a growing far-right threat." https://t.co/cArTxIzXrb — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 3, 2019

He is such a deep embarrassment to this country. He is generally thought to be the president of the United States, on a state visit to an important ally to observe the 75th anniversary of the Normandy D-Day landing, and all he does is whine and bully.

We can never apologize enough.