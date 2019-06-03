Politics
Sulky Man-Child Insults London Mayor, Deeply Embarrasses Our Nation

The crowds in London are small as Trump arrives for a state visit.
By Susie Madrak
Before he even got there, Trump insulted Meghan Markle and then denied it -- even though there was audio.

This morning, he insulted the London mayor for saying Trump should not have been permitted to make a state visit:

And finally, he complains that he can't get Fox News (will he have actual physical withdrawal?):

London Mayor Sadiq Khan gets it right:


He is such a deep embarrassment to this country. He is generally thought to be the president of the United States, on a state visit to an important ally to observe the 75th anniversary of the Normandy D-Day landing, and all he does is whine and bully.

We can never apologize enough.

