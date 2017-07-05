Congressman Apologizes For Offensive Video

Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins has withdrawn his horribly offensive video exploiting the Holocaust for cheap political points.

In a statement published earlier today, he apologized for the video and said it had been pulled after the Auschwitz Memorial chastised him for his lack of respect.

Everyone has the right to personal reflections. However, inside a former gas chamber, there should be mournful silence. It's not a stage. https://t.co/AN5aA1bYEU — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 4, 2017

This is what all visitors see at the entrance to the building where first homicidal gas chambers of Auschwitz was created by the SS. pic.twitter.com/6Mm5gTkfSl — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 4, 2017

CNN reports:

"I filmed the Auschwitz message with great humility. ... However, my message has caused pain to some whom I love and respect. For that, my own heart feels sorrow. Out of respect to any who may feel that my video posting was wrong or caused pain, I have retracted my video." The statement continued: "My Auschwitz video has been removed, and my sincere apology for any unintended pain is extended."

Higgins' insistence that he thought it was important to highlight man's inhumanity to man in the name of national security rings hollow. He was using the setting and the history of the place to imply that if the United States is not protected from "the other" which he calls "the evils of the world," gas chambers are ahead.

"A great sense of dread comes over you in this place," Higgins said in the video while touring the site. "Man's inhumanity to man can be quite shocking."

Honestly, he didn't have to go to Auschwitz and exploit the Holocaust to make his point about man's inhumanity to man. All he really would have had to do is clip snippets of Republicans talking about taking people's health care away from them. He could have left the sacred sacred while highlighting the profane and the obscene, promoted by his own party.