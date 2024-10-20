MAGA Rep: 'Patriots' Riding $35K Harleys Will Take Country Back From 'Woke' Dems

MAGA wingnut GOP Rep. Clay Higgins obviously looks like he's suffering from a whole lot of economic stress as he threatens "woke marxist Democrats" that he and his $35K Harley riding buddies are going to "take their country back."
Higgins has always been a mean and dangerous whackaloon, pushing QAnon conspiracy theories during J6 hearings, threatening a "D-Day every month" on the southern border, threatening to shoot armed protesters (as long as they're from a political party he doesn't like), making excuses for sedition, and spewing incomprehensible nonsense about a "woke sky" on Xitter to attack liberals.
This Saturday, Ron Filipkowski flagged this nonsense by Higgins on Xitter.
HIGGINS: They're riding $25,000, $35,000 Harley Davidsons. They're driving $50,000, $60,000, $70,000 Wranglers. So you got... you got very patriotic Americans here. Look at these guys.
As far as the eye can see around the building, Harley's and bikers and Wranglers and Jeepsters.
This is America, baby. This is America.
So in a couple of weeks, America, you should feel uplifted, because these are the kind of people, we're taking our country back... from the from the left and the woke, all that insanity that's been running our country into the ground.
You wonder who's going to show up in November to cast their votes, it's Americans like this. And I'm with them.