MAGA Rep: 'Patriots' Riding $35K Harleys Will Take Country Back From 'Woke' Dems

MAGA wingnut GOP Rep. Clay Higgins obviously looks like he's suffering from a whole lot of economic stress as he threatens "woke marxist Democrats" that he and his $35K Harley riding buddies are going to "take their country back."

Higgins has always been a mean and dangerous whackaloon, pushing QAnon conspiracy theories during J6 hearings, threatening a "D-Day every month" on the southern border, threatening to shoot armed protesters (as long as they're from a political party he doesn't like), making excuses for sedition, and spewing incomprehensible nonsense about a "woke sky" on Xitter to attack liberals.

This Saturday, Ron Filipkowski flagged this nonsense by Higgins on Xitter.

HIGGINS: They're riding $25,000, $35,000 Harley Davidsons. They're driving $50,000, $60,000, $70,000 Wranglers. So you got... you got very patriotic Americans here. Look at these guys. As far as the eye can see around the building, Harley's and bikers and Wranglers and Jeepsters. This is America, baby. This is America. So in a couple of weeks, America, you should feel uplifted, because these are the kind of people, we're taking our country back... from the from the left and the woke, all that insanity that's been running our country into the ground. You wonder who's going to show up in November to cast their votes, it's Americans like this. And I'm with them.

$70,000 Wranglers yet eggs are too expensive? Got it! — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) October 19, 2024

So there they are riding $35K Harleys and driving $70K Wranglers in Biden's booming "woke" economy, and he wants to change all that with Trump?



Folks... don't buy any drugs from that guy. — The World View (@thenewsscreener) October 19, 2024

Would rather be a woke liberal any day of the week vs a traitorous insurrectionist supporting d-bag who simps for a creepy ass grifting conman.



We will be showing up to vote to protect our country from people like you n show you what real patriotism looks like 😘 — Mz Morgan (@manningpride) October 19, 2024

Republicans keep telling us they’re just getting by while they fill up their bikes, boats, RV’s and late model trucks. — Sycamore (@AZ_Sycamore) October 19, 2024

Good to see inflation has nothing on them! — ❤️‍🔥 A To The Z ❤️‍🔥 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) October 19, 2024

Ridiculousness. But, somehow a guy born into wealth has convinced a swath of voters he is a man of the people. — Karen Humphries 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🌊🌊🌊 (@KarenHu04731016) October 19, 2024

So there is no issue with the cost of goods and services. Got it. — History Matters (@politicallatino) October 19, 2024

Can they define, "woke." Cause here's an example of a woke group (aka antifa) that won two world wars: pic.twitter.com/LOiit7HKIK — Bee N (@BeeNLiveToRide) October 19, 2024

Oh but the ECONOMY !

Inflation ….The food prices …. Gas prices

And yet they buy

Tacky gold sneakers

Watches and Bibles etc…. 😏 pic.twitter.com/ujNRM0i8se — RKannie3 💙 (@rosalita356) October 19, 2024