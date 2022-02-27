GOP Rep's 'Woke Sky' MAGA Word Salad Stumps Dictionary.com

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-Dumbfkistan) spewed out a tweet that no MAGA translator could parse, not even the actual dictionary itself.
GOP Rep's 'Woke Sky' MAGA Word Salad Stumps Dictionary.com
Credit: House of Representatives
By Karoli KunsFebruary 27, 2022

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-Dumbfkistan) spewed out a tweet that no MAGA translator could parse, not even the actual dictionary itself. See if you can do it:

It's not even poetry. It's just...MAGA spew.

Dictionary.com was nonplussed, writing: "We’re not entirely sure what this tweet is supposed to mean, and we’re literally the dictionary."

But honestly, the replies are just gold. This dude is a monumental idiot who thought stringing together a bunch of winger epithets aimed at people who aren't racist jerks like him would be something cool to do, and he found out otherwise.

AOC:

Some folks were concerned about a stroke. I made more sense when I had my stroke 4 years ago than this guy ever has.

Ok, look. It wasn't a stroke. It was more likely this:

Others were ready to pass judgment and a sentence:

I'll give the last word to Charlotte Clymer:

So many Republican morons, so little time.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue