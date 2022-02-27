GOP Rep's 'Woke Sky' MAGA Word Salad Stumps Dictionary.com

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-Dumbfkistan) spewed out a tweet that no MAGA translator could parse, not even the actual dictionary itself. See if you can do it:

You millennial leftists who never lived one day under nuclear threat can now reflect upon your woke sky.

You made quite a non-binary fuss to save the world from intercontinental ballistic tweets. — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) February 27, 2022

It's not even poetry. It's just...MAGA spew.

Dictionary.com was nonplussed, writing: "We’re not entirely sure what this tweet is supposed to mean, and we’re literally the dictionary."

But honestly, the replies are just gold. This dude is a monumental idiot who thought stringing together a bunch of winger epithets aimed at people who aren't racist jerks like him would be something cool to do, and he found out otherwise.

AOC:

I’ve sat on a committee with this guy for years. He talks like this every day. 🙃 https://t.co/YlPEdLR1rl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2022

Some folks were concerned about a stroke. I made more sense when I had my stroke 4 years ago than this guy ever has.

I think you’re having a stroke. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) February 27, 2022

I think a stroke done had him — Jen (@jenmominheels74) February 27, 2022

Did you have a stroke and then start typing? This is just a word salad. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 27, 2022

Ok, look. It wasn't a stroke. It was more likely this:

you’ve been playing with the magnetic poetry on the fox news break room fridge again haven’t you — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 27, 2022

It sounds like he ate the magnets. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 27, 2022

Others were ready to pass judgment and a sentence:

Clay Higgins needs to log off forever. Those are the rules you can’t come back after this subtweet. It’s not possible. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 27, 2022

Delete your account. — 🌻Kim (@kim) February 27, 2022

This tweet is so stupid my entire visual cortex is shutting down in protest. — Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) February 27, 2022

"it is a tale

told by an idiot,

full of sound and fury

signifying nothing"

— William Shakespeare, predicting Rep. Clay Higgins (R-rodeo clown) — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 27, 2022

Does anyone speak Republican asshole to translate this word salad? 🧐 — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) February 27, 2022

I'll give the last word to Charlotte Clymer:

Hi Congressman Higgins! I'm a millennial trans woman who served in uniform and carried caskets while you couldn't be bothered to step away from your car dealership after 9/11 to go back in and serve during a time of war.



Think of that next time before you say bullshit like this. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️ (@cmclymer) February 27, 2022

So many Republican morons, so little time.