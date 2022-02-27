GOP Rep's 'Woke Sky' MAGA Word Salad Stumps Dictionary.com

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-Dumbfkistan) spewed out a tweet that no MAGA translator could parse, not even the actual dictionary itself. See if you can do it:
It's not even poetry. It's just...MAGA spew.
Dictionary.com was nonplussed, writing: "We’re not entirely sure what this tweet is supposed to mean, and we’re literally the dictionary."
But honestly, the replies are just gold. This dude is a monumental idiot who thought stringing together a bunch of winger epithets aimed at people who aren't racist jerks like him would be something cool to do, and he found out otherwise.
AOC:
Some folks were concerned about a stroke. I made more sense when I had my stroke 4 years ago than this guy ever has.
Ok, look. It wasn't a stroke. It was more likely this:
Others were ready to pass judgment and a sentence:
I'll give the last word to Charlotte Clymer:
So many Republican morons, so little time.