GOP Rep: 'A D-Day Every Month On The Southern Border'

The invasion continues along the southern border, at least according to these Trump sycophants. A spike in asylum-seekers in February, especially among women and children, has become red meat for these anti-immigrant xenophobes. Data released yesterday by Customs and Border Protection often get twisted by these weasels into partisan hackery such as this.

Source: The Hill

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) on Wednesday compared the influx of migrants at the southern border to the D-Day invasion from World War II. The Louisiana Republican sought to put the threat of illegal immigration into context during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen when he invoked the June 1944 Allied invasion of Western Europe. “Let me just put this in context for the American people,” Higgins said. “Perhaps the most famous invasion in the history of the world — D-Day — 73,000 American troops landed in the D-Day invasion. We have 76,103, according to my numbers, apprehensions along our southern border last month.” “We have D-Day every month on our southern border,” he added.

Ohmigod....whatever will we do? Probably the same things we've been doing for the past two decades or more, as this latest spike is nothing new. Hell, during the Bush years the numbers were often twice what they are now. A couple of handy charts were posted in the NY Times yesterday, for perspective.