Hannity Unleashes On The ‘Pampered, Overpaid, Spoiled’ GOP

Nothing is more glorious than watching the GOP turn on themselves. And wow, Hannity led the charge against the Republicans in Congress in a rabid, strongly worded monologue.

He starts off calling the GOP an "epic failure" for not being able to repeal Obamacare and accuses them of "breaking a promise" that they have been making to the American people for SEVEN years.

He digs in, saying “I, and so many of us in the country, we have run out of patience with you. You are the do-nothing GOP lawmakers. And up to now ― and to be very very honest, and it’s really sad ― you’re pretty useless. And all you have now is excuses and broken promises.”

Whooo doggie....then he ran a whole bunch of clips of the GOP from previous years, touting their ability to get a repeal and replace done. McConnell, McCain, Collins, Graham.

They have voted 68 times to repeal, replace, defund Obamacare. They were all "phony show vites," Hannity says. "Was this all a giant fraud?" he asks? YIKES.

Hannity then provided a fancy "to do list" for the GOP to accomplish before the end of the year. SNORT.

1. Complete 200-300 miles of the border wall. Note: the wall has yet to be funded, designed or approved.

2. Repeal and replace Obamacare. Dead in the water.

3. Energy revolution. Independent, create lots of jobs.

4. Tax cuts. For who, I don't know. Probably the rich.

Hannity says the GOP members needs to “step up and get the job done or get out of Washington.” He suggests they "put themselves in a room with no air conditioning" and skip the fancy food and just order pizza and beer and work together to craft a bill.

He accuses them of being “pampered, overpaid and spoiled” for all the fancy work perks that include $170,000 salary, free parking at work and airports, free offices, taxpayer-subsidized haircuts, free gym memberships, 300+ days off work (they only work 77 days a year!). He calls for all benefits to be suspended until they start doing their jobs.

“This is beyond pathetic,” he said. Yes, we American citizens agree. It is pathetic. The entire Republican party is pathetic.