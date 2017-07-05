On this July 5, 2017, there are many reasons for pessimism, not least stemming from the sad and frightening reality that the Orange Turd is still "president," even if he can't find his car. North Korea is testing missiles and possibly baiting him, after all, and who knows what he'll hand Master Putin in their one-on-one this week. And then there are the GOP's efforts to kill off Americans through "health care" legislation, as well as the Orange Turd's ongoing assault on the First Amendment.

But at least – and here's a reason for optimism today – states are (almost unanimously) giving Trump and his "voter fraud" commission a yuge FU. Yes, many of these states have already done a good deal to undermine democracy, what with their various gerrymandering and voter suppression efforts, but this, to their credit, is one line they refuse to cross.

