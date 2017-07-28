Rep. Gohmert: I Prayed For McCain, Cancer 'Doesn't Give Him Right To Make People Suffer'

TX Congressman Louis Gohmert told Fox Business Network that Senators lied about repealing the ACA, and he singled out John McCain

"I pray for Senator McCain, for his health, his full recovery from the cancer but it doesn't give him the right to make people suffer more under the current ACA," Gohmert said.

Wow, just wow.

Stuart Varney, host of Varney & Co., interviewed Rep. Gohmert about the failure of the Senate to pass McConnell's last ditch attempt to kick the can back to the HOUSE with a horrific bill just to save face.

Varney declared there's a war between factions within the GOP on health care and until it's resolved, all of Trump's legislative agenda is in jeopardy.

Gohmert said, "I don't think it is a war between two factions of the Republican Party. It is a war between people who repeatedly made a promise that they would repeal Obamacare and their own conscience pushing them to keep their word and then something else for them to lie what they want."

Varney said, "It is a war It is a war."

Gohmert then took aim at John McCain.



"It is outrageous and I pray for Senator McCain, for his health, for his full recovery from the cancer, but it doesn't give him the right to make people suffer more under the current ACA," the TX representative said.

Having cancer under Gohmert's AHCA House bill would truly make Americans suffer, and if it was a preexisting condition, not covered at all.

Gohmert then attacked the Senate for palming off the skinny bill onto them but begging Speaker Ryan not to pass it.

Varney kept repeating his war narrative and Gohmert said, "It is a matter of people keeping their word, Stuart. It's just pushing people at war with some of is that want to keep our word, just pushing them to keep their word."

McCain's vote was the right one.

The skinny repeal that Gohmert wanted to be passed would have devastated the health care markets, kicked millions off of insurance, and increased premiums by 20% or more. That's what the American people would have suffered had McCain not voted as he did.