FOX's Judge Napolitano On Manafort Raid: 'It Tells Me There's A There There'

Fox News has served as a straight-up Trump propaganda outlet since he announced his candidacy and has only gotten more Orwellian since Inauguration Day. Well, it looks like there may be cracks in that loving relationship, based on today's segment regarding the July 26th raid of Paul Manafort's house.

In this clip, Judge Napolitano acknowledges that the FBI raid is a "significant development." In order to obtain a search warrant, a judge needs to sign off on it and that means that there is probable cause that a crime was committed. Agents that conducted the raid at Manafort's home allegedly hauled away documents and "other materials."

Napolitano also said the early morning raid, coming just one day after Manafort testified on the Hill, indicates the FBI did not trust that Manafort would preserve the materials and that they may have felt that he wasn't completely forthcoming in his testimony or document production just the day before.

He went on: "That is very damning for Manafort and for the president. ... It tells me there is a there there."

As to what the "there there" is, who knows. It could be a financial issue related to his lobbying or consulting or it could be something related to the Trump campaign.

But the real danger, as Napolitano explained, is that the FBI may indict Manafort "for something irrelevant to the campaign and the Russians and then squeeze him for what he knows that they can use against the president."