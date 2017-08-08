Jeffrey Toobin Tells CNN: Stop Creating 'Panic We're On The Brink Of Nuclear War'

The run up to war with North Korea has begun.

Didn't the media learn any lessons from their behavior leading up to the Iraq war, for fuck's sake?

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Trump threatened to burn North Korea down if they continue to make threats. Threats, mind you, not attacks.

Trump remembers how the media lovingly embraced him when during a speech, he brought out Carryn Owens and her despair over losing her husband, a Navy Seal.

He also was praised when he dropped "the mother of all bombs' on Islamic State targets in Afghanistan. He knows acting like George C. Scott's Patton will get the media all jacked up, and that helps no one.

As Alex Pareene reminded the press back in March, "You Cretins Are Going To Get Thousands Of People Killed"

In response to Trump's words, CNN ran an animated segment on North Korea's remote possibility of dropping a nuclear bomb on Hawaii.

CNN's Erin Burnett's then had a panel discussion on what had transpired today.

When Erin turned to Jeffrey Toobin, he tried to be the voice of reason.

Toobin said, "Can we just dial this all back a little bit? I think this is an important story, but it is an unconfirmed report of a possible technological development from North Korea and suddenly, on television, we're talking about people hiding in caves on Hawaii."

Thank you, Jeffrey.

He continued, "The idea that we are now in some unprecedented new territory, it does not serve anybody's interests to talk about this as if nuclear war were imminent. It just seems crazy to me."

Erin Burnett said, "So what do we do? Do we ignore the words of the president of the United States?"

Yes, you should. This is Trump, for fuck's sake. Trump's childish threats do not help anybody or fool anybody.

Toobin also reminded the panel that Trump threatened to start a nuclear war of goddamn threats.

Burnett brought up the proverbial red line, which suddenly is the norm in foreign affairs.

She said, "You're setting a red line that you know North Korea is going to cross. Threats is what they trade in."

Toobin replied, "That's how they talk."

"But I think everyone should dial this all back a little bit and not create some sort of panic that we are on the brink of a nuclear war, because, you know, it’s just one person’s opinion. I don’t think we’re on the brink of a nuclear war. and I don’t think anybody needs to do anything in Hawaii, except take a great, enjoyable, long vacation,” Toobin said.

We're in the dog days of summer and CNN already has Hawaii residents hiding under their desks over the threat of a nuclear bomb being dropped on them by Kim Jong-un.

Motherf......