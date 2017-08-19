Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Mike's Blog Round Up

We've made it to the weekend, fellow Crooks and Liars! We did it! And what a week it has been, from the agony (Charlottesville and all that it entails) to the "resignation" of Steve Bannon.

The Seattle Review of Books' own Paul Constant delivers a Hunter Thompson-esque eulogy for Steve Bannon's political career. And not a moment too soon!

Speaking of Seattle, Egberto Willies reports on the latest coffee craze: throwing it in Alex Jones face.

hecatedemeter notices a pattern.

Tell Me A Story tells us what she does to release the press in the age of the Orange Menace. It's some good advice!

Bonus Track: The Awl emailed us a link to a reprise of their classic tale: Princess Marigold, Nazi Hunter.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV