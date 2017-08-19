We've made it to the weekend, fellow Crooks and Liars! We did it! And what a week it has been, from the agony (Charlottesville and all that it entails) to the "resignation" of Steve Bannon.

The Seattle Review of Books' own Paul Constant delivers a Hunter Thompson-esque eulogy for Steve Bannon's political career. And not a moment too soon!

Speaking of Seattle, Egberto Willies reports on the latest coffee craze: throwing it in Alex Jones face.

hecatedemeter notices a pattern.

Tell Me A Story tells us what she does to release the press in the age of the Orange Menace. It's some good advice!

Bonus Track: The Awl emailed us a link to a reprise of their classic tale: Princess Marigold, Nazi Hunter.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.