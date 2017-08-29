Mike's Blog Round Up

By Michael Stickings
Mike's Blog Round Up

Look, there are many sides to this, no?

I mean, in all fairness, who hasn't reached out to Putin's bloodthirsty tyrannical regime to push a faux-classy hotel project?

There's nothing sketchy about any of that, right?

[pause]

But, wait, hasn't the Orange Turd repeatedly said that he has no business dealings with Russia?

What say you, Mr. Mueller? What is Kim Jong-trump hiding?

Are you closing in on the sordid truth about the Faux President and his submissive ties to Russia?

Because he seems awfully, and terrifyingly, scared. Perhaps he knows what's coming.

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here all week.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).


