Mueller Subpoenas Manafort Associates

Mueller's investigation continues to chug along, in the midst of Trump's chaotic week of major staff shake ups, pardons of racists, and hurricanes.

NBC reports that that six PR firms related to Paul Manafort or Michael Flynn received subpoenas seeking testimony from executives who worked on an international campaign organized by Manafort.

This is the first confirmation that Mueller is moving towards getting witness testimony, not just collecting documents. This is a big development and could move the process along quickly, if these witnesses provide crucial evidence of criminal wrong doing or conspiracy. This could indicate that Manafort, Flynn or even Donald Trump may be in serious legal jeopardy.

NBC reports that one executive reports that the team is examining a lobbying campaign that ran between 2012 and 2014. The executive said: "We think they are trying to figure out, was this a legitimate project? From our perspective it was — we did a lot of work. We took it seriously."

Just last month, Manafort's Alexandria, Virginia home was raided by the FBI one day after his testimony on Capitol Hill. Today's news appears to show how multi faceted Mueller's investigation is, with indications that one of the focuses is Manafort's "work for a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party, his offshore banking transactions, his tax compliance and his real estate dealings, people familiar with the probe have told NBC News."

And let's not forget Manafort's presence at the now infamous June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with Kushner, Trump Jr and a litany of Russian (spies) to talk about "adoption" and not at all about Hillary Clinton's emails *shhhh*.