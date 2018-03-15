BREAKING: Mueller Subpoenas Trump Org's Documents In Russia Probe

The New York Times confirmed this afternoon that, for the first time, Robert Mueller has subpoenaed documents from the Trump Organiization. The subpoena was issued at least several weeks ago -- which could explain Trump's belligerent mood.

Witnesses recently interviewed by Mueller say they were asked about a possible real estate deal in Moscow. (Trump has denied any real estate holdings there.)

The subpoena means the investigation is far from over. Mueller is also looking into the role foreign money played in making Trump a politically viable figure. He is also asking about the United Arab Emirates.

This seems less like a subpoena than a signal to the president and @Trump not to destroy a single document or delete a single email. And also, if Trump truly hadn’t realized it yet, he probably now knows that he is under investigation. https://t.co/ut7FyANwJi — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 15, 2018

Senior congressional source says that Mueller beginning with a subpoena, rather than typical document request, suggests special counsel intends to put every Trump Org staffer on alert not to destroy evidence. — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) March 15, 2018

Source familiar with the Mueller investigation tells @FoxNews the Trump Organization has been producing documents to Mueller and Congressional investigations for months. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 15, 2018

Sanders won't say if Mueller subpoena to Trump Organization for business records crosses a red line as Trump asserted last year: "There was no collusion between the campaign and Russia," she says, punts questions on the subpoena to the Trump Organization — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 15, 2018