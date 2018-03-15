BREAKING: Mueller Subpoenas Trump Org's Documents In Russia Probe
The New York Times confirmed this afternoon that, for the first time, Robert Mueller has subpoenaed documents from the Trump Organiization. The subpoena was issued at least several weeks ago -- which could explain Trump's belligerent mood.
Witnesses recently interviewed by Mueller say they were asked about a possible real estate deal in Moscow. (Trump has denied any real estate holdings there.)
The subpoena means the investigation is far from over. Mueller is also looking into the role foreign money played in making Trump a politically viable figure. He is also asking about the United Arab Emirates.
