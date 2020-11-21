Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Ivanka's 'Consulting Fees' Are Subject Of Criminal And Civil Subpoenas Sent To Trump Org

It appears that there are at least two active investigations - both civil and criminal - into "consulting fees" paid to Ivanka. who was working as a salaried employee, and therefore potentially unable to also work as a consultant.
By Red Painter
Ivanka's 'Consulting Fees' Are Subject Of Criminal And Civil Subpoenas Sent To Trump Org
Image from: DonkeyHotey

Remember those mysterious consulting fees paid to Ivanka Trump, a full time employee who was not actually able to be both a "consultant" and an "employee?" Well, it looks like the New York State Attorney General has some questions about those as well. CBS News is reporting that a subpoena has been sent to the Trump Organization for records related those consulting fees by the New York State AG, Tish James. Oh, and a similar subpoena was sent to the Trump Org by the Manhattan District Attorney, Cy Vance. The Manhattan case is a criminal probe.

Poor Ivanka is having a sadz, tweeting that it was "harassment."

The news of the "consulting fees" paid to Ivanka came out of stellar reporting by The New York Times. During their deep dive into taxes paid by the Trump Org, they found an unusual notation of fees in the amount of $747,622 paid to Ivanka Trump, even though she was part owner of the Trump Org already. If she paid taxes on those fees, she would probably not be in legal trouble. The issue that needs to be addressed is whether the Trump Org diverted the money to avoid paying taxes on it. That would potentially be illegal and could open the Trump Org to hefty civil penalties.

Will Ivanka have to sit for a deposition as well? Will she respond to the subpoenas? Did she pay taxes on those "consulting fees?" Will Daddy be able to bail her out, like Trump's daddy did for him?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team