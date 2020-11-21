Ivanka's 'Consulting Fees' Are Subject Of Criminal And Civil Subpoenas Sent To Trump Org

Remember those mysterious consulting fees paid to Ivanka Trump, a full time employee who was not actually able to be both a "consultant" and an "employee?" Well, it looks like the New York State Attorney General has some questions about those as well. CBS News is reporting that a subpoena has been sent to the Trump Organization for records related those consulting fees by the New York State AG, Tish James. Oh, and a similar subpoena was sent to the Trump Org by the Manhattan District Attorney, Cy Vance. The Manhattan case is a criminal probe.

Poor Ivanka is having a sadz, tweeting that it was "harassment."

This is harassment pure and simple. This ‘inquiry’ by NYC democrats is 100% motivated by politics, publicity and rage. They know very well that there’s nothing here and that there was no tax benefit whatsoever. These politicians are simply ruthless.https://t.co/4dQoDzQlRX — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 20, 2020

The news of the "consulting fees" paid to Ivanka came out of stellar reporting by The New York Times. During their deep dive into taxes paid by the Trump Org, they found an unusual notation of fees in the amount of $747,622 paid to Ivanka Trump, even though she was part owner of the Trump Org already. If she paid taxes on those fees, she would probably not be in legal trouble. The issue that needs to be addressed is whether the Trump Org diverted the money to avoid paying taxes on it. That would potentially be illegal and could open the Trump Org to hefty civil penalties.

Will Ivanka have to sit for a deposition as well? Will she respond to the subpoenas? Did she pay taxes on those "consulting fees?" Will Daddy be able to bail her out, like Trump's daddy did for him?