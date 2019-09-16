Manhattan DA Subpoenas 8 Years Of Trump Taxes

Donald Trump's day of reckoning about his taxes may be finally coming if reporting from the New York Times is correct. On Monday, they reported that the Manhattan D.A., Cy Vance, has subpoenaed Trump's taxes. Their demand is for 8 years of Donald Trump's personal AND corporate tax returns. The demand, issued last month, was sent to Trump's accounting firm is in relation to a criminal investigation into hush-money payments made to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.

The D.A. did not provide any comment to The Times regarding the full scope of the investigation. Federal prosecutors closed their case abruptly early in the summer (shocker), but the state of New York is "exploring whether the reimbursements violated any New York state laws." They are "examining whether the company falsely accounted for the reimbursements as a legal expense. In New York, filing a false business record can be a crime."

BUT, it is only a misdemeanor. It becomes a felony only if they can prove that the false business record was created to conceal another crime - that is how this can turn into a BIG headache for Donald Trump. If they can show that Trump lied on his filings to hide tax violations or bank fraud, it becomes a felony.

Trump has fought tooth and nail to keep his taxes secret. Because, as we all know, innocent people do everything they can to hide evidence of their innocence. Previously, Trump's lawyers have been on the airwaves giving comments to reporters almost instantly after these stories break. This time is different. Jay Sekulow and Marc L. Mukasey, lawyers for Trump and the Trump organization, declined to comment.

Don't get your hopes up about seeing the taxes. Even if they are handed over, they will probably not be made public.

Here is some analysis from twitter legal folks:

It's coming into focus: seems the Manhattan DA is trying to lock down a case for falsifying business records -- usually a misdemeanor but, if tied to another crime (here, tax fraud), it becomes a felony. https://t.co/43Tp5bIOBo

Also the tax fraud itself would be a stand-alone crime, right (assuming SOL has not run)? But this way, even if they can’t charge/prove tax fraud they can get the Class E felony on falsifying business records? — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 16, 2019

I agree with Mimi Rocah:

I am looking forward to the 3 am tweets from a manic Trump.