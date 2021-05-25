Politics
Get Out The Popcorn! Manhattan D.A. Convenes Trump Grand Jury

Cy Vance has convened a grand jury to decide whether to indict Trump, executives at his company of the Trump Org itself for criminal charges.
Big news and none of it good for Trump. The Washington Post is reporting that the Manhattan D.A., Cy Vance, has convened a grand jury to look at evidence and weigh possible criminal charges against Donald Trump, his executives (which include his 3 eldest children) and the Trump Organization as a whole. The panel will reportedly sit 3 days a week for up to six months and will likely hear evidence about numerous matters, not just those related to TraitorTrump.

This development is further indication that the Manhattan D.A.'s investigation has "reached an advanced stage" after more than two years. It also points to Vance believing he has "found evidence of a crime" - either by Donald Trump himself, one of his executives or by his company itself. The investigation reportedly covers a variety of areas, including "whether the value of specific properties in the Trump Organization’s real estate portfolio were manipulated in a way that defrauded banks and insurance companies, and if any tax benefits were obtained illegally through unscrupulous asset valuation." There are also questions about compensation provided to Trump Org executives that may have been shady ways to get around paying taxes, such as paying tuition for Weisselberg's grandchildren.

Grand juries work under a pretty heavy cloak of secrecy, with their work primarily done behind closed doors and in secret hearings. They have power to subpoena documents, to review evicdence and to hear testimony from witnesses. Based on the totality of that information, they consider possible charges. It is highly unlikely that Cy Vance is bringing this cases/these cases to a grand jury unless he believes that they have evidence to show that someone committed a crime - either a person or the company as a whole.

The Former Guy has publicly and privately lashed out about these investigations. If Trump is criminally charged, he would be the first U.S. President ever to win the honor.

BONUS: Watch Elie Mystal toss back popcorn while explaining how cut-and-dried this case really is. As an extra, Mystal blasts Cy Vance for waiting so long to do something about Trump and his “weak sycophants.”

