BREAKING: Robert Mueller To Speak On Russia Probe At 11 EST

At 11 a.m. EST, Bob Mueller will make a statement about the Russia probe. He won't take questions. Is this meant to head off a congressional subpoena?

This is an official Department of Justice press conference, which doesn't bode well. We'll see. Meanwhile, Twitter is exploding:

Breaking: Bob Mueller to speak at 11am today pic.twitter.com/HOPBbkvm4H — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) May 29, 2019

BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller to make 1st public statement on the Russia investigation today, DOJ says https://t.co/jcVAw1yGe1 pic.twitter.com/LF58vXUVIR — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) May 29, 2019

Breaking: Mueller will be making his first public statement today addressing the validity of the UFO sightings — Robert Dean (@RobertDean42) May 29, 2019

"wow, this blew up," mueller told reporters on wednesday. "uh, check out my soundcloud?" — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) May 29, 2019

Usually press conferences in Washington start at least 15 minutes late but Robert Mueller feels like a guy who might start on time. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 29, 2019

Let’s not get overly excited. He might be “under duress” to back AG Barr’s previous comment on the Mueller report. — Dr. Raheem (@Raheem77794800) May 29, 2019

Hope I am wrong, but my pure guess is today is Mueller's final day at work for DOJ and he will give a farewell statement that explains why he will not testify publicly, and that is the last we will see or hear from him, in public.



Never hoped to be more wrong. — Eric Schmeltzer (@JustSchmeltzer) May 29, 2019

Not gonna watch the Mueller statement until the weekend, so please NO SPOILERS — Patrick Dillon (@mpdillon) May 29, 2019

On Mueller I believe he still works for the DOJ, I wonder how much freedom he will have to say what he wants. — Harry the Hammer (@Harry06880) May 29, 2019

“A person familiar with the matter said Mueller will deliver a “substantial” statement, but declined to provide more details.” https://t.co/gz8dNWbPer — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 29, 2019