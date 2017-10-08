Pat Robertson: Mueller Searching Paul Manafort's Home Is 'Outrageous'

The 700 Club's Pat Robertson was outraged that a fine fellow like Paul Manafort is being investigated by the special counsel and claimed "federal agents armed with a warrant broke" into his home.

Robertson was flabbergasted that such a distinguished Republican like Manafort would be subjected to this treatment. "What in the world is going on?"

If agents had a search warrant (which they did) then they didn't "break into" his home, Pat.

Pat is upset that Mueller has loaded up his team with the best gunslingers in the legal profession while Trump only has two or three guys, "it's like going to a knife fight armed with a stick of butter."

Either Robertson is playing dumb or has never read an article about Manafort's ties to Russia and the Ukraine.

Co-host Terry Meeuwsen said, "Do you feel like when a special counsel is appointed like that and actions like that are taken, it's almost as though something has to be found."

"Exactly."

Robertson called Bob Mueller, a Republican, "an avowed enemy" of the president.

Robertson called it a fishing expedition and believes the president should give permission for a special counsel to be appointed.

"Now he's empowering grand juries and having search warrants of distinguished Republican's homes, this is outrageous!"

Trump's surrogates sure know how to do one thing well -- stay on message when attacking Bob Mueller.