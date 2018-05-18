Manafort's Ex-Son-In-Law Makes A Deal, Is Cooperating With Mueller

Reuters reported the story last night, and Buzzfeed updates the story today:

A source familiar with the plea agreement said that, under the deal, Yohai has agreed to ongoing cooperation with federal and state prosecutors. Yohai, the source said, already has spoken with officials from the Special Counsel's Office and the New York Attorney General's Office, in addition to the US Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.

A law enforcement source familiar with the New York investigation confirmed to BuzzFeed News that officials with the New York Attorney General's Office have met with Yohai in recent months as part of its investigation into Yohai's financial dealings.

Yohai's real estate business with Manafort, which resulted in multiple bankruptcy filings in late 2016, had caught the attention of federal prosecutors in Los Angeles. Yohai's plea agreement is with that office, the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

BuzzFeed News previously reported that a bank in California forcibly closed two accounts linked to Yohai and Manafort's business dealings due to a series of transactions the bank deemed to be suspicious.