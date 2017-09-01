Ron Perlman Wins The Internet Replying To Ann Coulter

Ann Coulter always sounds like she's compensating hard for something missing from her life. (Then again, if my diet consisted primarily of the precious bodily fluid of picked-at-random Club for Growth interns, I'd be cranky too.) I noticed in my timeline that people were reacting to something Ann Coulter said, but I can never read Ann Coulter tweets from my account because I've actually stuck to my New Year's Resolution for 2017:

Yes, life is way too short to let Ann Coulter randomly invade my Twitter feed and mental space.

But Nicole Belle sent this screenshot along as a possible open thread, and Ron Perlman's pushback is so good...

(h/t Cydney Davis)

So while we're not giving skinny blond fascist (science denier? Desperate doesn't begin to describe her.) a pass, or paying her any earned attention, we can appreciate the damn good laugh Ron Perlman gave us. Great job, Ron.



I hope by now I don't have to remind commenters that a mention of Coulter does not mean license for transgender hate (or even mention) in the threads. You've been warned.