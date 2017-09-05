'Unhinged Rant' About Harvey, Trump, And Media Goes Viral

This is going viral, and deserves to:

Fk you, AP. I've seen three different websites now start the story about Trump coming to Houston with the idea Trump has "returned" to Houston, and I know that stupid mistake started with you. It wasn't a week ago everyone was complaining how Trump had never tried to visit Houston, and now he's visited twice? Because why, it's all Texas and who gives a shit anyway?

And fk you, Mr. President, for insisting the "recovery" is well underway. You were in a football stadium turned into a shelter for 10,000 people, handing them hot dogs because they cannot cook for themselves or feed themselves a hot meal, and you call that "recovery"? What kind of amoral blind stupid idiot are you? There are parts of town where "recovery" means they've started stripping out the sheetrock and the wood floors and the carpet and padding, and piling ruined furniture and major appliances on the street. It may take the city weeks just to pick up the trash. There are parts of town still underwater, and likely to be underwater for 6 more weeks at least. "Recovery" for them will begin when the bulldozers clear off, leaving scraped ground behind. There are people from apartments who won't return to them because they will be uninhabitable, and the fight over who owes money on the lease will begin in earnest and drag on for years. And where will they live in the meantime? FEMA trailers that aren't here yet?

More and more I see the difference between Houston and New Orleans is that Houston is not seen as primarily black and poor and inaccessible when the floods come. No police are standing on the roads and bridges out of town telling the poor blacks to get back into that hell, because they ain't bringin' it here. This is a lesson in institutional racism that many, many people will ignore.